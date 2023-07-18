Idaho health system taps 8th CEO in 15 years

Alexis Kayser (Email) -

Driggs, Idaho-based Teton Valley Health has named Troy Christensen CEO, Jackson Hole News & Guide reported July 18. 

Mr. Christensen has served as CFO of the neighboring Madison Memorial Hospital in Rexburg, Idaho, for the past decade. He was selected to helm Teton Valley Health by management consulting firm Korn Ferry following a national search.  

Mr. Christensen succeeds Nathan Levanger, DO, who stepped in as interim CEO when Keith Gnagey resigned in September. He will be the health system's eighth CEO in 15 years, according to the newspaper. 

