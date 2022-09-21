Recently removed Idaho hospital CEO to remain on board

Keith Gnagey, former CEO of Teton Valley Health in Driggs, Idaho, will continue to serve as a member of the Teton Valley Health board of directors.

The organization announced the news in a Sept. 12 news release shared with Becker's. Mr. Gnagey is listed as a former CEO and current board director on the Teton Valley Health website.

Mr. Gnagey's continued tenure on the board comes after he was removed as CEO by the Teton Valley Health board of directors Sept. 9.

"The existing and anticipated growth of Teton Valley will put new pressures on healthcare. With this growth in mind, The TVH board had recently been looking at the long-term strategic vision of the hospital and determined a new CEO should help guide and direct that vision," the hospital news release said. "The board asked Mr. Gnagey to stay as CEO during the search. Mr. Gnagey felt he could better help the hospital by stepping down immediately and help usher in new leadership."

Mr. Gnagey served as CEO of Teton Valley Health from August 2012 to September 2022. During his tenure,Teton Valley Hospital transitioned from a county-owned hospital to a private, nonprofit facility.

"We wish to thank Keith for his 10 years of dedicated services at TVH," board Chair Mike Wine, DDS, said in the release. "His leadership has played a critical role in the development and success we have experienced as a healthcare system, and we will be forever grateful."

Teton Valley Health, which comprises Teton Valley Hospital, Driggs Clinic, Victor Clinic and Cache Clinic, said a senior team would take over daily responsibilities while an interim CEO is chosen.