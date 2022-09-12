Idaho hospital CEO abruptly removed

Keith Gnagey was abruptly removed from his position as CEO of Teton Valley Health in Driggs, Idaho, the Jackson Hole News&Guide reported Sept. 10.

Mr. Gnagey was removed by the hospital's board of directors Sept. 9.

"We wish to thank Keith for his 10 years of dedicated services at TVH," board chair Mike Wine, DDS, said in an email to the News&Guide. "His leadership has played a critical role in the development and success we have experienced as a healthcare system, and we will be forever grateful."

Dr. Wine did not immediately answer a text message from the newspaper about the reasoning behind the decision to remove Mr. Gnagey.

In an internal hospital email sent to Teton Valley Health employees Sept. 10 and obtained by the newspaper, Mr. Gnagey said: "The board of directors has determined that they want to have a new CEO. They have offered to have me remain in my position while we search for a new CEO, but I have declined."

Mr. Gnagey became CEO of Teton Valley Health in August 2012. During his tenure, the hospital transitioned from a county-owned hospital to a private, nonprofit facility.

Dr. Wine said a "senior team at TVH will assume interim CEO responsibilities," according to News&Guide.

Teton Valley Health includes the hospital as well as several clinics.