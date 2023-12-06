Trinity Health regional CEO to retire

Norvell "Van" Coots, MD, is retiring as president and CEO of Silver Springs, Md.-based Holy Cross Health.

Dr. Coots will retire in January, ending a 25-year career in healthcare management and medical administration, according to a Dec. 6 system news release shared with Becker's.

"Leading Holy Cross Health has been one of the best experiences in my career, a true privilege," said Dr. Coots. "Like millions of others, I face a personal battle with Type 2 diabetes as well as hypertension. The time has come for me to prioritize my health."

Dr. Coots has served at the helm of Holy Cross Health since 2016.

A retired Brigadier General with the U.S. Armed Forces, he established the Trinity Health Military and Veterans Healthcare Program and served as a member of former Gov. Larry Hogan's COVID-19 Task Force during the pandemic, according to the release.

Holy Cross Health is Livonia, Mich.-based Trinity Health's regional health system in Maryland.