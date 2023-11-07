Ascension's latest executive appointments

Beau Higginbotham was appointed to serve as president and CEO of Ascension Saint Agnes in Baltimore, part of St. Louis-based Ascension.

Mr. Higginbotham took on the role permanently after serving in it on an interim basis, according to a Sept. 29 system news release. In his role, he helms a 251-bed, full-service teaching hospital, according to the hospital's LinkedIn page.

Mr. Higginbotham previously served as chief strategy officer for Ascension Saint Agnes. He has spent more than 11 years in strategic and operational leadership roles for Ascension Saint Agnes and Ascension Medical Group.

Ascension has also announced seven new strategy leaders across the organization. According to October LinkedIn posts from Amber Sims, senior vice president and chief strategy officer:

Steven Fiamingo was appointed vice president of system strategy.

Morgan Lankford was appointed senior director of system strategy.

Hetal Desai was appointed chief strategy officer for Illinois.

Matt Falcao was appointed chief strategy officer for Saint Agnes and Maryland.

Stephan Masoncup was appointed chief strategy officer for Indiana.

Michael Shaw was appointed chief strategy officer for Florida and the Gulf Coast.