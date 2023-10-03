Michigan health system names new CIO

Michael Saad, senior vice president and CIO of the University of Tennessee Medical Center, based in Knoxville, is taking on the CIO role at another health system.

Mr. Saad will become CIO of Munson Healthcare, based in Traverse City, Mich., according to an Oct. 3 news release Munson shared with Becker's.

"I am excited to join Munson Healthcare and help lead the digital transformation with the focus on providing better access and care to the residents of northern Michigan," Mr. Saad said in the news release.

He has also held roles at healthcare consulting firm TrustPoint Solutions and was the vice president and chief technology officer and interim CIO for Henry Ford Health, based in Detroit.