Newark, Del.-based ChristianaCare has tapped Gregory Ehardt as senior vice president and chief compliance officer.

Mr. Ehardt previously served as chief compliance officer at Dallas-based Steward Health Care and chief compliance and privacy officer of Irving, Texas-based Christus Health, according to his LinkedIn profile.

BarkerGilmore — a Fairport, N.Y.-based recruiting firm specializing in legal and compliance executive search — aided in the appointment, according to a Sept. 28 news release.