Ochsner taps 1st chief community medical officer

New Orleans-based Ochsner Health has appointed Yvens Laborde, MD, chief community medical officer for the health system.

In this new role, Dr. Laborde will lead Ochsner's community strategy to promote health equity and further align initiatives under Healthy State, a collaborative effort with government, business and nonprofit organizations to promote health and wellness in Louisiana.

He will implement programs focused on improving health and wellness in local communities. He will also develop programs to train and educate students and healthcare workers on the principles and practices of health equity and social drivers of health and wellness.

"It's an ambitious plan, but with the right people, partners and drive, we are confident we will profoundly improve the well-being of the communities we serve through the lens of health equity," said Leonardo Seoane, MD, chief academic officer and executive vice president for Ochsner, and executive champion for Healthy State. "Since the beginning of these efforts, Dr. Laborde has been a key partner, and this new role will further our work together and build on the momentum toward creating better health and wellness for the communities we collectively serve."

Dr. Laborde, an internal medicine specialist, previously served as medical director of global health education and public health for Ochsner.