Tenet-owned system names CEO

MetroWest Medical Center in Framingham, Mass., has promoted its interim CEO, John Whitlock, Jr., to the permanent position, the Worcester Business Journal reported July 5.

Mr. Whitlock most recently served as CFO of Dallas-based Tenet Healthcare's Saint Vincent Hospital in Worcester, Mass., and Tenet's Massachusetts market. He was named interim CEO of MetroWest Medical Center, also owned by Tenet, after David Elgarico resigned from his role in late January.

MetroWest Medical Center is a 269-bed system composed of two campuses — one in Framingham and one in Natick, Mass.