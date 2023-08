Findlay, Ohio-based Blanchard Valley Health System has named Gulshan Mehta as its new chief digital and information officer.

In this role, he will oversee the health system's digital strategies, data analytics, information technology services and cybersecurity, according to an Aug. 22 news release from Blanchard.

Prior to this, he was the head of the Bear Institute for Health Innovation at Washington, D.C.-based Children's National Health System.