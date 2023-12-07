Northwell names chief of reproductive endocrinology, infertility

Northwell Health has appointed Tomer Singer, MD, chief of reproductive endocrinology and infertility, the New Hyde Park, N.Y.-based system said Dec. 7.

In his new role, Dr. Singer will focus on making reproductive services more accessible and affordable for patients. He will also oversee efforts to expand various clinical programs, including egg freezing, egg donation and gestational surrogacy.

Dr. Singer most recently served as founder and director of reproductive endocrinology and infertility, vice chair of education and the OB-GYN residency program director at Northwell Lenox Hill Hospital in New York City.

In addition to his new chief role, Dr. Singer will also continue to serve as director of reproductive endocrinology and infertility at The Brooklyn Hospital in New York City, according to a Dec. 7 news release.