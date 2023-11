Walter Long was named COO of HCA Florida Lake City Hospital, part of Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare.

Mr. Long will begin his new role on Dec. 4, according to a hospital news release shared with Becker's.

Previously, he served as vice president of operations at HCA Florida West Hospital in Pensacola. He also served as ethics and compliance officer for the facility.

HCA Florida Lake City is a 113-bed hospital.