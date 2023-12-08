Johns Hopkins Medicine names CEO

Theodore DeWeese, MD, is the new CEO of Baltimore-based Johns Hopkins Medicine and dean of the John Hopkins University School of Medicine.

Dr. DeWeese was named interim dean and CEO in July 2022 following the retirement of Paul Rothman, MD. On Dec. 8, he was promoted to the permanent position, becoming the medical school's 15th dean and the health system's third CEO, according to a news release from the university.

"Over the past 18 months, Ted stepped into the role of interim dean and delivered a staggering record of accomplishment, setting Johns Hopkins Medicine on the path to financial transformation, ensuring greater faculty compensation, and launching our reimagination of the life and basic sciences at Johns Hopkins," university President Ron Daniels said in the release. "He has done so with high standards, bold vision, deep understanding of the practice and purpose of medicine, a joy in discovery, and a palpable love of this place and its exceptional people."

Dr. DeWeese joined Johns Hopkins Hospital as a radiation oncology resident in 1991. He became the founding director of the medical school's radiation oncology department — a role he held for 15 years before becoming vice dean of clinical affairs in 2018.

After growing up in public housing in Denver, Dr. DeWeese said he never expected to go to college, let alone helm Johns Hopkins Medicine.

"It was certainly against all odds, but that's part of the magic of this place," he said in the release.