Greensboro, N.C.-based Cone Health has named Suresh Krishnan as its new vice president and chief technology officer.

Mr. Krishnan shared with Becker's that he joined the health system in this new role on Sept. 25.

Previously, he served as chief technology officer of Quisitive, a digital technology consulting firm.

He also served as vice president and chief technology officer of Lisle, Ill.-based Amita Health from 2016 to 2018.