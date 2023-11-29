UW Medicine names CEO

Timothy Dellit, MD, was appointed to lead UW Medicine and the University of Washington School of Medicine, both based in Seattle.

In addition to serving as CEO of UW Medicine, Dr. Dellit will serve as the Paul G. Ramsey Endowed Dean of the UW School of Medicine and the university's executive vice president for medical affairs, according to a Nov. 28 news release. He has held these positions on an interim basis since July 2022.

Dr. Dellit has worked at UW Medicine for more than two decades. His previous roles include chief medical officer of UW Medicine, executive vice dean for clinical affairs for the UW School of Medicine, and vice president for medical affairs and president of UW Physicians, a faculty practice plan with more than 2,800 members. He was named interim CEO of UW Medicine last year to take over for Paul Ramsey, MD, who announced his retirement.

"Tim has proven himself to be a leader in the most difficult of times, including during the COVID-19 pandemic and as UW Medicine addresses the challenges caused by the changing healthcare landscape. He is an adept listener and communicator who is dedicated to serving all communities," UW President Ana Mari Cauce said in the release. "Tim is also committed to advancing excellence and equity in education and our workforce and healthcare outcomes, all of which are core to UW Medicine’s mission to improve the health of all people.

"And even as someone who has more than two decades of service to UW Medicine, Tim still brings new perspectives. I'm so pleased that he'll be the one leading our healthcare enterprise into a new era."

The UW Medicine health system has more than 39,000 faculty, staff, trainees and students across eight clinically integrated organizations. The UW School of Medicine educates more than 9,000 students and trainees annually, the release said.