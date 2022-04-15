UW Medicine CEO retiring after 25-year run

Paul Ramsey, MD, is set to retire this summer as CEO of Seattle-based UW Medicine.

A message sent April 8 to UW Medicine faculty and staff, which was shared with Becker's, said Dr. Ramsey will step down from his administrative position as CEO of UW Medicine and dean of the UW School of Medicine, effective June 30, and will retire from the University of Washington, effective July 31. UW Medicine Chief Medical Officer Tim Dellit, MD, will serve as interim CEO for two years, according to the Puget Sound Business Journal.

"Why have I decided to retire this summer? The short answer is that the time is right," Dr. Ramsey told staff and faculty. "I have always hoped that my retirement would coincide with UW Medicine being in a strong position to lead changes in medicine: today it is."

Dr. Ramsey joined the faculty in the UW School of Medicine in 1981 and began working as a general internist. He has served as CEO of UW Medicine since 1997.

During his tenure, UW Medicine has grown to about 35,000 employees across eight organizations.

Dr. Ramsey also has seen completion of UW Medicine's conversion to a single EHR during the pandemic, as well as the creation of the Fred Hutchinson Cancer Center and the launch of the UW Medicine Office of Healthcare Equity.