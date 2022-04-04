4 Seattle cancer centers restructure partnership 

Seattle-based Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center, Seattle Cancer Care Alliance, Seattle Children's and UW Medicine have restructured their long-standing partnership and formed a unified adult cancer research and care center.

Fred Hutchinson Cancer Center combines the expertise of Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center and Seattle Cancer Care Alliance into an independent organization integrated into UW Medicine and its cancer program, an April 1 news release said.

Seattle Cancer Care Alliance's eight clinical care sites will be rebranded as Fred Hutchinson Cancer Center sites over the next year. UW Medicine physicians will continue providing care to current and future patients at Fred Hutchinson Cancer Center and UW Medical Center.

"As a unified organization, Fred Hutchinson Cancer Center will focus on improving patient outcomes, accelerating research discoveries and cures and reducing barriers to how we collaborate," said Thomas Lynch Jr., MD, president and director of Fred Hutchinson Cancer Center. "Ultimately, we want to deliver the latest scientific breakthroughs to our patients and provide them with the best possible care."