Kansas health system names CEO

Hutchinson (Kan.) Regional Healthcare System has named Benjamin Anderson president and CEO, JC Post reported Nov. 21.

Mr. Anderson most recently served as vice president for rural health and hospitals at the Colorado Hospital Association. Previously, he was CEO of Kearny County Hospital in Lakin, Kan.

Hutchinson Regional has been operating with interim chief executives since its former CEO Ken Johnson resigned in November 2022.

"It is very rare when opportunity, timing, talent, and fit all come together for the good of an institution, but such is the case in the hiring of Benjamin Anderson," Allen Fee, chair of the health system's board of directors, told the newspaper in a media statement. "He is a highly regarded leader in transforming rural healthcare in Kansas, boasting extensive connections across various levels to ensure lasting success and growth for our health system."