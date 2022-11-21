Kansas health system CEO resigns

Ken Johnson has resigned as president and CEO of Hutchinson (Kan.) Regional Healthcare System, according to a Nov. 18 health system statement shared with Becker's.

Mr. Johnson had served at the helm since 2015. Before that, he was COO and CFO of Hutchinson Regional Medical Center. Nick Baldetti, PhD, chief quality officer, is serving as interim CEO amid a nationwide search for a new leader.

"The board of directors has expressed its appreciation for all that Ken has done to support and lead the organization," the health system's statement said. "They wish him nothing but the best in his future endeavors."

Hutchinson Regional Healthcare System said more information will be released as it is available.

Before becoming chief quality officer for Hutchinson Regional Healthcare System earlier this year, Dr. Baldetti served as executive director of healthcare initiatives for McPherson (Kan.) College.