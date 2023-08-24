Kansas hospital replaces interim CEO

Hutchinson (Kan.) Regional Healthcare System has a new interim CEO.

The health system's board voted this week to conclude a contract with Jeff Egbert, who was hired as interim CEO in December, the organization confirmed to Becker's. Nick Baldetti, DBA, was selected as acting CEO and will retain his COO responsibilities.

"Jeff guided our organization through a tough time and set our organization down the right path for future success," a spokesperson said.

Dr. Baldetti previously served as acting CEO following the November resignation of Ken Johnson.