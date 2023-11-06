Envision taps interim CEO, board chair

Nashville, Tenn.-based Envision Healthcare — a physician services company that filed for bankruptcy in May — has named two new leaders as it successfully emerges from a financial restructuring.

Henry Howe will helm the company as interim CEO beginning Dec. 1, according to a Nov. 6 news release. He first joined Envision Healthcare in April 2020 as executive vice president of enterprise strategy and was promoted to interim CFO before assuming the permanent role in March 2021.

Mr. Howe succeeds current CEO Jim Rechtin, who will transition out of the role at the end of November.

Envision also tapped Steve Nelson as the new chair of its board of directors. Mr. Nelson currently serves as president of ChenMed, a primary care provider for seniors. His previous experience includes the CEO role at UnitedHealthcare.

The news comes after Envision's Nov. 3 announcement that its reorganization plan — confirmed by the bankruptcy court Oct. 11 — has reduced its debt by 70%.