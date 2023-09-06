UM Health exec resigns amid restructuring

Peter Hahn, MD, has resigned as president of the University of Michigan Health-West.

Dr. Hahn — who has served as the division's president and CEO since 2018 — is stepping down to "pursue other opportunities," according to a Sept. 6 news release from the Ann Arbor-based system.

The news comes two weeks after the health system announced a restructuring of its executive team to oversee operations at Wyoming, Mich.-based UM Health-West and Lansing, Mich.-based Sparrow Health, which it acquired in in April.

Margaret Dimond, PhD, was promoted from president of E.W. Sparrow Hospital in Lansing to president of the regional system, effective Sept. 1. Seven other leadership appointments were made, including an adjustment of Dr. Hahn's title from "president and CEO" to "president" of UM Health-West.

In addition, four Sparrow executives were laid off in the reorganization.

Ronald Grifka, MD, will succeed Dr. Hahn. He has served as chief medical officer for UM Health-West since 2019, per the news release.