Sparrow lays off 4 execs amid restructuring

The University of Michigan Health is restructuring its executive team to oversee operations at the University of Michigan Health-West in Wyoming, Mich., and Lansing-based Sparrow Health, a six-hospital system that it acquired in April.

Four Sparrow executives have been laid off in the reorganization. No additional layoffs are planned, the health system said in an Aug. 23 news release.

Margaret Dimond, PhD, current president of E.W. Sparrow Hospital in Lansing, has been appointed president of the regional system. She will lead the University of Michigan Health's operations in the mid-Michigan and Grand Rapids areas.

Dr. Dimond was named president of E.W. Sparrow Hospital in May. Her previous roles include chief administrative officer of Naples (Fla.) Physician Group; president and CEO of McLaren Oakland Hospital in Pontiac, Mich.; president and CEO of Ascension Crittenton Hospital in Rochester, Mich.; president and CEO of McLaren Medical Group; and vice president and COO of the Henry Ford Hospital Warren campus.

Seven other leadership appointments were also announced:

- President, UM Health-Sparrow Lansing: Denny Martin, DO

- President, UM Health-West: Peter Hahn, MD

- Regional Chief Human Resources Officer: Teresa Znidarsic

- Regional Chief Digital Information Officer: Josh Wilda

- Regional Chief Medical Officer: Paul Entler, DO

- Regional Chief Operating Officer: Helen Johnson, RN, MSN

- Chief Operating Officer, UM Health-Sparrow Lansing: Kira Carter-Robertson

Dr. Diamond's and her team's new roles begin Sept. 1.