California hospital names COO

Tadren Kennedy was named COO of USC Verdugo Hills Hospital in Glendale, Calif.

Mr. Kennedy brings medical and academic experience to the role, according to a news release.

Most recently, he served as vice president of operations at Ochsner Medical Center in New Orleans. He also previously served as an ethics and compliance officer for Hattiesburg, Miss.-based Forrest Health.

Mr. Kennedy began his new role on Aug. 14, according to a news release.

USC Verdugo Hills Hospital is part of Los Angeles-based Keck Medicine of USC.