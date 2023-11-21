Mount Sinai names next CEO

Brendan Carr, MD, will be the next CEO of New York City-based Mount Sinai Health System.

Dr. Carr will succeed Kenneth Davis, MD, who will become executive vice chair of the Mount Sinai boards of trustees, according to a Nov. 21 news release. Drs. Carr and Davis will assume their new roles early next year.

Dr. Carr has served as head of emergency medicine at Mount Sinai since February 2020. He is also the Mount Sinai Professor in Emergency Medicine at Icahn Mount Sinai and chair of emergency medicine for the Mount Sinai Health System. Dr. Davis has been CEO of the health system and its predecessor since 2003.

"Dr. Carr is a visionary leader and physician who will chart an exciting course for the Health System," Richard Friedman and James Tisch, co-chairs of the boards of trustees of the Mount Sinai Health System, said in the release. "We are certain that he will propel Mount Sinai to further success in our mission to provide compassionate patient care through unrivaled education, research, and outreach in the many diverse communities we serve."

Mr. Friedman and Mr. Tisch added: "We want to once again thank Dr. Davis for his remarkable and transformative tenure leading Mount Sinai for more than 20 years, and are delighted that we will continue to benefit from his wisdom in his new role. We are extremely fortunate and grateful for Ken's service and equally excited and honored to have a physician-executive as qualified and accomplished as Dr. Carr as the system's next leader."

Mount Sinai Health System is an academic medical system with more than 43,000 employees working across eight hospitals, more than 400 outpatient practices, nearly 300 labs, a school of nursing, and a school of medicine and graduate education.