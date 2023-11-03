California health system names interim CEO

Salinas (Calif.) Valley Health has tapped Allen Radner, MD, as interim CEO.

Dr. Radner joined the system's medical staff in 1994, and has served as chief medical officer for the past decade, according to a Nov. 2 news release from the system. In 2019, he was named CEO of Salinas Valley Health Medical Clinic, the systems' network of primary and specialty care clinics.

He takes the reins from Pete Delgado, who announced his resignation Oct. 9 after more than 10 years with the health system.

"The realization that there is never a 'perfect' time to step away from a role I love has weighed heavily on my decision," Mr. Delgado wrote in an email to colleagues. "Yet, I am confident that change, while challenging, is an opportunity for growth and renewal for both the organization and myself."