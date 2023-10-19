Administrator exits Wyoming hospital district

Dave Doorn has resigned as administrator for Pinedale, Wyo.-based Sublette County Hospital District, the district said, according to Pinedale Roundup.

"We are grateful for the work [Mr. Doorn] did while he was here and we wish him well," SCHD Board Chair Tonia Hoffman said in a statement shared with the publication.

Lindsey Bond, who joined the district in January, is listed as interim administrator on the district website.

"For the time being, [Ms. Bond] will be the one managing things at the hospital district," Ms. Hoffman said, according to Pinedale Roundup. "We will actively begin searching for a CEO in the near future."

Mr. Doorn had served as administrator since 2021.

The district operates two healthcare clinics, one in Pinedale and one in Marbleton, Wyo. It also operates two EMS services and has announced plans to construct a new $73.8 million critical access hospital.

The district originally planned to "segue" the administrator role into a C-suite role when the hospital opened, Ms. Hoffman said, according to Pinedale Roundup, and had hoped Mr. Doorn would apply.

Pinedale Roundup reached out to Mr. Doorn and did not receive a statement by press deadline Oct. 18.