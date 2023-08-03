Providence Swedish names regional chief administrative officer

Drew Bigby has joined Providence Swedish as chief administrative officer for the Central Puget Sound service area.

Mr. Bigby will be responsible for day-to-day operational activities across Swedish's First Hill, Cherry Hill, Ballard, Issaquah and Redmond campuses, all in Washington state, according to an Aug. 1 news release. He will also be responsible for operating budget performance and productivity efforts, among other initiatives.

Mr. Bigby most recently served as CEO of Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, a 282-bed medical center based in Bethesda, Md. he also previously led the U.S. Naval Hospital in Yokosuka, Japan.

Providence Swedish is an eight-hospital health system with 22,000 caregivers and about 250 clinics.