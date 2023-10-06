U of Utah Health adds new C-suite role

Salt Lake City-based University of Utah Health named Peter Weir, MD, its inaugural chief population health officer.

The creation of the role is part of a "renewed institutional focus on the future of advancing health in our communities," according to an Oct. 6 news release from the health system.

In his new role, which took effect July 1, Dr. Weir is tasked with leading, integrating and elevating population health initiatives; providing leadership to advance home-based care; further developing population health clinics at the university; and designing an employee population health initiative.

Dr. Weir, a family medicine physician, completed his residency at the University of Utah and has been there ever since, holding various roles as a clinician, educator and leader. Most recently, he served as executive medical director of the population health program.