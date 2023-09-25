UPMC names senior medical quality officer

Pittsburgh-based UPMC has named Robert Strony, DO, as its senior medical quality officer, who will oversee practices in north central Pennsylvania, according to a Sept. 22 news release.

Prior to joining the medical center, Dr. Strony worked as a clinical leader and emergency physician with Geisinger Health in Danville, Pa.

Dr. Strony will be responsible for working alongside health system leadership to ensure the delivery of quality patient care. In addition to taking on this new capacity, Dr. Strony will also continue to practice as an emergency medicine physician.