Pennsylvania hospital appoints marketing chief

Michael Redding has been appointed associate vice president of marketing and communications at Lewisburg, Pa.-based Evangelical Community Hospital.

He joined the hospital's marketing department in 2010. He worked his way up from an assistant to manager then director, which he served as for the past 11 years. He was previously a managing editor and marketing director at the Standard-Journal in Milton, Pa.

In the role, Mr. Redding will lead and advise hospital leadership on marketing, branding and strategic communications, the hospital said Oct. 2.