Guthrie names system COO to hospital helm

The Sayre, Pa.-based Guthrie Clinic has named Paul VerValin, its executive vice president and enterprise chief operating officer, to a dual role as president of its Corning (N.Y.) Hospital.

Mr. VerValin has been with Guthrie for 20 years, according to a news release. He assumed the helm at Corning Hospital on Nov. 21 in addition to his existing responsibilities as the system's COO.

"This decision is a clear sign of confidence in the exceptional leadership already in place at Corning Hospital and their ability to deliver exceptional care to the communities we serve," Mr. VerValin said. "I look forward to continuing this journey with the Corning Hospital team, together making a meaningful impact on the lives of those in our care."