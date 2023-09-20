North Carolina system names 2 hospital presidents

Greenville, N.C.-based ECU Health has promoted interim presidents at two of its hospitals to permanent positions.

Brian Harvill is the new president of the Roanoke-Chowan Hospital in Ahoskie, N.C., in addition to his existing roles as president of ECU's Bertie Hospital in Windsor, N.C., and Chowan Hospital in Edenton, N.C. He has been with the health system for 11 years, according to a Sept. 20 news release.

Dennis Campbell II, DHA, RN, was named permanent president of Beaufort Hospital, a campus of ECU Health Medical Center based in Washington, N.C. He served as the hospital's vice president of patient care services before assuming the interim presidency in February.