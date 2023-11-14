Mount Sinai nursing school appoints new dean

Mount Sinai Phillips School of Nursing has appointed Kimberly Glassman, PhD, RN, as the new dean, effective Dec. 29. She was also named vice president for nursing academic affairs at New York City-based Mount Sinai Health System.

Dr. Glassman previously served as vice president for patient care services and chief nursing officer of NYU Langone Medical Center in New York City, as well as in numerous roles in higher education administration.

At the Mount Sinai Philips School of nursing, she will focus on identifying new areas for growth and innovation, and on developing a regional model for addressing the nurse shortage.