LCMC Health names new CIO

David Singer is returning to New Orleans-based LCMC Health as CIO after leaving for another health system for three months.

Mr. Singer had been at LCMC Health for seven years before leaving to serve as vice president and CIO of Knoxville-based East Tennessee Children's Hospital from May to July. His last role at LCMC Health was associate chief information officer, and he will now return as CIO.

In his return, he will "lead the implementation and consolidation of new technology systems, with a specific focus on Epic optimization, strategic growth and overall IT operational excellence," according to an Aug. 11 press release LCMC Health shared with Becker's.