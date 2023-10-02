UChicago Medicine AdventHealth Bolingbrook names CFO

Tristan Shaw was named CFO of UChicago Medicine AdventHealth Bolingbrook (Ill.).

Mr. Shaw previously served as regional controller of Altamonte Springs, Fla.-based AdventHealth's Great Lakes Region, according to a Sept. 29 news release from the health system shared with Becker's.

He assumed his new role Aug. 13. In his previous role, he was closely involved with the unwinding of Amita Health, a joint venture between AdventHealth and St. Louis-based Ascension. He was also involved with the establishment of a new regional finance team for the Great Lakes region.

University of Chicago Medicine and AdventHealth finalized their joint venture in January. UChicago Medicine gained a controlling interest in AdventHealth's Great Lakes Region, which includes four hospitals in Chicago's suburbs of Bolingbrook, Glendale Heights, Hinsdale and La Grange and a network of nearly 50 physicians' offices and outpatient sites.