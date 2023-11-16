VCU Health names chief medical information officer

Richmond, Va.-based VCU Health has hired a new chief medical information officer.

Jeffrey Kim, MD, will start as CMIO on Dec. 24. He previously served in the same role at Loma Linda (Calif.) University Health, where he was also medical director of digital health. He spent more than 12 years at that health system.

"In his role, Dr. Kim will play an essential part in delivering information technology and process changes that enhance the physician experience and the delivery of patient-centered care," VCU Health CIO Ellen Wiegand said in a Nov. 16 news release.

Dr. Kim will lead the physician informatics team. He replaces interim CMIO Sean McKenna, MD, who oversaw the implementation of an Epic EHR.