VCU Health switches from Cerner to Epic EHR 

Virginia Commonwealth University Health System will deploy a new Epic EHR system across its network Dec. 4.

The Richmond-based health system is transitioning from a Cerner EHR to the Epic system, a VCU Health spokesperson told Becker's. VCU Health initially implemented its Cerner system in 2004.

"The client made the decision to transition the management of its EHR to another supplier," a Cerner spokesperson said in a statement shared with Becker's. "We remain committed to working with them in delivering care while ensuring a seamless transition for patients and caregivers in the coming years."

All of VCU Health's hospitals and clinics will go live on Epic Dec. 4, excluding VCU Health Tappahannock (Va.) Hospital and its Warsaw location, which will deploy the new system in March 2022, according to a Dec. 1 news release.

"As a result of switching to Epic, care at VCU Health will be quicker and easier than ever before, and our patient experience will look and feel better than it does today," Nathan Cunningham, director of patient experience at VCU Health System, said in the news release.

VCU Health will also roll out Epic's patient portal MyChart, where patients can make appointments, pay bills and message their providers online.

VCU Health comprises four hospitals and four clinics across Virginia.