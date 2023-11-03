Montana system taps former Sound Physicians leader as chief medical officer

Effective Jan. 2, Chris Spoja, DO, will serve as chief medical officer of Bozeman (Mont.) Health, according to a news release.

Dr. Spoja most recently served as the CMO of inpatient services at St. Vincent Healthcare in Billings, Mont., which is part of Intermountain Health. He is also the former regional medical director for Sound Physicians in Tacoma, Wash.

At Bozeman Health, Dr. Spoja will lead clinical and quality programs.

"We look forward to partnering with Dr. Spoja in a new capacity as he steps into his role as Chief Medical Officer at Bozeman Health," said Bryan Johnson, interim president of St. Vincent Healthcare's Montana and Wyoming market. "We have a strong relationship with the team at Bozeman Health and look forward to continued collaboration as we strive to help people in the Gallatin Valley and across Montana live their healthiest lives possible."