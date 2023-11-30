UAMS names dean

The Little Rock-based University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences has selected Steven Webber, MD, to lead as executive vice chancellor and dean of the College of Medicine.

Dr. Webber currently serves the Nashville, Tenn.-based Vanderbilt University School of Medicine as the James C. Overall Professor and Chair of the Department of Pediatrics and pediatrician-in-chief of the Monroe Carell Jr. Children's Hospital, according to a Nov. 30 news release. He will join UAMS in March.

He succeeds G. Richard Smith, MD, who assumed the interim helm in January following the death of Susan Smyth, MD, PhD.

UAMS is the only health sciences university in Arkansas and includes UAMS Health, with the state's only adult level 1 trauma center.