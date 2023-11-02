Memorial Sloan Kettering brings on new chief of supportive care service

New York City-based Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center has named Craig D. Blinderman, MD, as its new chief of the supportive care service.

Through this role, Dr. Blinderman aims to enhance palliative oncology care and elevate the patient care experience at MSK and beyond. He brings extensive clinical and academic knowledge to the position, with a background in family medicine, hospice and palliative medicine, and medical ethics. He previously served as director of the adult palliative medicine service at Columbia University Medical Center/NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital in New York City. He has also authored multiple articles, reviews and chapters concerning supportive cancer care.

Dr. Blinderman is replacing Corita R. Grudzen, MD, who has been acting chief of the supportive care service since January 2023.