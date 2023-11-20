Steward Health Care names president

Dallas-based Steward Health Care has promoted Mark Rich to the presidency.

Mr. Rich was a member of Steward's original management team and has held "virtually all major operating roles" in his 14-year career at the health system, according to a news release shared with Becker's Nov. 20. During his tenure, he has played a vital role in hospital acquisitions and led the nation's first major risk-based alternative quality contract with Blue Cross. Since January, he has served as Steward's chief administrative officer, which includes the functions of a chief financial officer.

In his new position, Mr. Rich will report to Steward Chair and CEO Ralph de la Torre and will focus on strategic issues and transitions, plus future opportunities for the company.