Johns Hopkins physician leader to join UT Southwestern

Jonathan Efron, MD, was named executive vice president for health system affairs at UT Southwestern Medical Center in Dallas, the organization said Sept. 13.

Dr. Efron will step into the role in December, overseeing the medical center's clinical operations. As an experienced colorectal surgeon, he will also serve as a professor of surgery at UT Southwestern Medical School.

Dr. Efron currently serves as senior vice president of Baltimore-based Johns Hopkins Medicine's Office of Physicians, president of the Johns Hopkins Clinical Practice Association and interim vice dean for clinical affairs.