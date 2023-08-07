Erlanger taps chief medical officer

Chattanooga, Tenn.-based Erlanger Health has appointed Jensen Hyde, MD, as chief medical officer, making her the first female CMO in the system's 130-year history.

Dr. Hyde, a board-certified internal medicine physician, is the former chief medical quality officer for Erlanger Medical Group and hospitalist. She is also the associate program director within the department of internal medicine at the University of Tennessee Health Science Center in Memphis, where she earned her medical degree.

"As CMO, Dr. Hyde will play a pivotal role in shaping the strategic direction of Erlanger and ensuring that the highest standards of medical care are maintained across the health system," the system said in an Aug. 7 news release.