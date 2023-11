Akron, Ohio-based Summa Health has tapped Dean Frate, MD, as its new chief medical officer.

Dr. Frate has been with the system since 2019 when he joined as a lead physician for hospital information management, clinical documentation improvement and utilization management, according to a Nov. 9 news release shared with Becker's.

In this new capacity, Dr. Frate will oversee strategic planning for medical and clinical operations. He will assume the role Dec. 3.