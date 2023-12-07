Novant COO exits for UNC Health role

Jeff Lindsay is joining Chapel Hill, N.C.-based UNC Health after a 27-year career at Winston-Salem, N.C.-based Novant Health.

Mr. Lindsay has been selected as UNC Health's new president and COO, effective in late December, according to a system news release shared with Becker's.

Since 1996, he has been part of Novant. He has spent the last nine years as executive vice president and COO of the organization.

UNC Health is a 15-hospital system and an affiliated enterprise of the University of North Carolina system.