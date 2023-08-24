Stormont Vail Health taps chief experience officer

Mackenzie Bean (Twitter) -

Page Bachman has been named senior vice president and chief experience officer of Topeka, Kan.-based Stormont Vail Health, effective Oct. 1. 

Mr. Bachman is currently a system executive director with City of Hope in Duarte, Calif., and the Translational Genomics Research Institute in Phoenix, according to an Aug. 24 news release. 

He has more than 25 years of healthcare leadership experience, previously serving as senior vice president of human resources for Phoenix Children's and as vice president of human resources for Ascension's Oklahoma-Kansas region.

Copyright © 2023 Becker's Healthcare. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy. Cookie Policy. Linking and Reprinting Policy.

 

Featured Learning Opportunities

Featured Whitepapers

Featured Webinars

10 Most-Read Articles