Kansas hospital names CEO

Trego County-Lemke Memorial Hospital in WaKeeney, Kan., named Jeremy Rabe its next CEO.
Mr. Rabe most recently served as regional director of imaging services for Centura Hospitals of Kansas, according to an Aug. 1 news release from the hospital.
