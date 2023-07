New Bedford, Mass.-based Southcoast Health named David McCready president and CEO.

Mr. McCready has more than 25 years of healthcare leadership experience, according to a July 21 Facebook post from the health system. He most recently served as president of Brigham and Women's Faulkner Hospital based in Boston.

He will take the helm of Southcoast Hospitals Group Oct. 1 and succeed Rayford Kruger, MD, as the health system's president and CEO Jan. 3.