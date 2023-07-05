McLaren hospital names CFO

McLaren Macomb, part of Grand Blanc, Mich.-based McLaren Health Care, has named Steve Snyder CFO, effective June 19.

Mr. Snyder succeeds Brian Balutanski, who served as CFO of the Mount Clemens, Mich.-based hospital since 2016 and was promoted to McLaren Health Care corporate controller in late 2022.

He has more than 25 years of healthcare finance experience, beginning his career as an auditor for healthcare clients at Ernst & Young before moving to a Phoenix-based health system, McLaren said in a June 3 news release. He has served as CFO for multiple hospitals since 2017; most recently at Lutheran Hospital in Fort Wayne, Ind.

Mr. Snyder has a Master of Business Administration from Florida International University in Miami.